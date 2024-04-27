Tennessee baseball sweeps Missouri

No. 3 Tennessee (37-7, 15-6 SEC) completed a series sweep against Missouri (19-26, 6-15 SEC) on Saturday. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The Vols defeated Missouri, 3-2, on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Zander Sechrist started for the Vols and pitched four innings and recorded four strikeouts. He totaled 69 pitches, including 42 strikes, against 17 batters.

Tennessee recorded seven hits in the contests, including two by Christian Moore and Kavares Tears.

Kirby Connell pitched the final two innings in relief for the Vols and earned his third save of the season.

Tennessee will next play on Tuesday against Lipscomb at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire