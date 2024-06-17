Who Tennessee baseball will play next in College World Series

Tennessee (57-12) awaits its next opponent in the College World Series. The Vols remain undefeated after wins against Florida State and North Carolina.

Tennessee will not play on Monday or Tuesday. The Vols are slated to play the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between the Seminoles and Tar Heels.

First pitch for the Florida State-North Carolina game on Tuesday is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.

The Vols are the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee advanced to the College World Series after defeating Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional.

