Tennessee baseball to host Knoxville Regional as No. 1 overall seed

The NCAA Tournament baseball field was announced on Monday. Tennessee (50-11) is a No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols will host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee will open play on Friday against Northern Kentucky, while Indiana and Southern Miss will also play each other in Knoxville.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference Tournament and regular-season championships this season.

NCAA Tournament regional play is May 31-June 3, while super regionals will be contested June 7-10. The College World Series will be held June 14-24 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee advanced to the College World Series in 2021 and 2023 under head coach Tony Vitello.

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball wins 2024 SEC Tournament in Hoover

READ: One interesting fact about every 2024 Tennessee baseball player

Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire