Tennessee baseball to face Stanford in College World Series elimination game Monday

OMAHA, Neb. − Tennessee baseball will face Stanford on Monday with its spot in the College World Series on the line.

The Vols and Cardinal play at 2 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Tennessee (43-21) lost its opener 6-3 against LSU (49-15) on Saturday. Stanford (44-18) lost 3-2 earlier Saturday to top-seeded Wake Forest (52-10). The Demon Deacons got a two-run single in bottom of the eighth after trailing for the first eight innings.

Stanford is likely to throw ace Quinn Mathews against the Vols. Mathews has struck out 152 in 120 innings. He threw 156 pitches in a complete game win against Texas to clinch the Stanford Super Regional.

The Vols will likely start Chase Dollander, sticking with the junior as the Game 2 starter as he has been since midway through SEC play. Dollander was the winning pitcher against Southern Miss in Game 2 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional. He also beat Notre Dame in Game 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional last season, keeping UT's season rolling.

The Vols were shut down Saturday by LSU ace Paul Skenes, the nation's top pitcher and potential No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft.

Tennessee is on a six-game losing streak in the College World Series dating back to 2001. UT has not won in Omaha since a 10-2 win against Southern California during the 2001 CWS.

