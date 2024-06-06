Tennessee baseball commit signs with Reds

Pitcher Drew Pestka signed a minor league baseball contract with the Cincinnati Reds. He was assigned to ACL Reds, a rookie-level affiliate competing in the Arizona Complex League.

Pestka committed to Tennessee on Oct. 15, 2023.

Pestka played for the John A. Logan College Vols from 2022-24. John A. Logan College competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

“Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee,” Pestka announced in Oct. 2023. “I really can’t thank my family, friends and coaches enough. I could not have gotten here without the amazing coaching staff and people at John A. Logan.”

