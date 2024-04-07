Tennessee baseball announces starting pitcher for series finale at Auburn

Auburn (18-12, 2-9 SEC) will host No. 4 Tennessee (25-6, 6-5 SEC) on Sunday at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Sunday’s contest will conclude a three-game series between the Vols and Tigers. First pitch on Sunday is slated for 2 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee (1-0) senior Zander Sechrist will start for Tennessee in the series finale. Sechrist has appeared in eight games for the Vols in 2024, recording 31 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.

Sechrist will make his eighth start of the season on Sunday at Auburn. He started 33 games from 2022-23 at Tennessee.

Tennessee also announced Sunday’s uniform combination. The Vols will wear dark mode uniforms.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire