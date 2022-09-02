Tennessee-Ball State: Vols’ halftime stats leaders

Tennessee kicked off its 2022 season Thursday at Neyland Stadium under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols lead Ball State at halftime, 38-0.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular season schedule also features home games against Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols have road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders at halftime.

Tennessee’s halftime stats leaders for passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, tackles and interceptions are listed below.

Passing yards: Hendon Hooker (211)

Rushing yards: Jabari Small (63)

Receiving yards: Cedric Tillman (59)

Tackles: Aaron Beasley (8)

Interceptions: Tamarion McDonald, Kamal Hadden (1)

