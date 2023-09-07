Tennessee-Austin Peay football game week social media buzz

No. 9 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) enters its second week during the 2023 season.

The Vols will host Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (5 p.m. EDT, SEC Network+).

Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season with a 49-13 victory against Virginia in Week 1. The contest set an athletic attendance record for Nissan Stadium (69,507) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Southern Illinois defeated Austin Peay, 49-23, in Week 1.

The Vols will wear Artful Dodger Smokey Grey uniforms versus Austin Peay, marking the 51st anniversary of quarterback Condredge Holloway’s first start as a Vol. Holloway, nicknamed the Artful Dodger, made history as the first Black player to start at quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 2 contest, Vols Wire looks at game week social media buzz and is listed below.

Throwing it back to the man who carried the game forward. • All-SEC

• 2nd team All-American

• 1973 SEC Junior of the Year

• 1972 SEC Soph. of the Year

• Finished career as UT all-time leader in total offense#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/eircL9lr7H — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 7, 2023

Game 2⃣ on deck Can't wait to be back in Neyland with #VolNation#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/ks8oIwEOBh — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 6, 2023

🚨 Reminder! Saturday's matchup with Austin Peay will be broadcast on SECN+ DETAILS BELOW ⤵️ LEARN MORE » https://t.co/yQwDvYg7jC pic.twitter.com/BAeTThI8X7 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 7, 2023

Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili injured, out against Austin Peay https://t.co/NFQtAkRxpm via @knoxnews — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) September 6, 2023

Vols Wire provides Tennessee-Austin Peay football score predictions. https://t.co/3qZTjtyXNU — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) September 7, 2023

Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden discusses his offensive background meshing the Air Raid and Baylor offense. Lanear Sampson serves as co-offensive coordinator for Austin Peay and was an offensive quality control coach under Josh Heupel at UCF. https://t.co/imnCSIS0yg — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) September 7, 2023

Josh Heupel says Keenan Pili will miss a couple of weeks and does not believe his injury is season-ending. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) September 6, 2023

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞. The 𝗚𝗢𝗩𝗦 are headed to Rocky Top. 🎩🏈 🆚 Tennessee

🕓 4 PM (CT), Saturday

📍 Neyland Stadium

🌆 Knoxville, TN#ChaseTheLion | #LetsGoPeay pic.twitter.com/vWyNTY493y — Austin Peay Football (@GovsFB) September 4, 2023

𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 𝟮 🎩🏈 For just the second time ever, it's the 𝗚𝗢𝗩𝗦 and Volunteers in an in-state showdown on Rocky Top! #ChaseTheLion | #LetsGoPeay https://t.co/dQFhpZAB24 — Austin Peay Football (@GovsFB) September 7, 2023

In partnership with the Peyton Walker Foundation, Bru McCoy has developed “Huddle for Hearts,” an initiative to help youth athlete organizations receive AEDs in underserved communities nationwide.#GBO 🍊 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 7, 2023

As we’ve been saying this week, it would be a good idea to take a poncho to the @Vol_Football vs @austinpeay game Saturday as there is a chance some random storms pop-up near/over Neyland Stadium. #GoVols

FULL weekend forecast: https://t.co/qOKVsdbxD3 pic.twitter.com/gwDlcEg8fv — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) September 7, 2023

.@GovsFB HC @APSUCoachSW on Tennessee: "These kids (UT) play really hard. Run to the football. It's been really impressive to see what Coach Heupel and his staff have done. Ton of respect for @coachjoshheupel the staff and that @Vol_Football program." Full interview below 👇 https://t.co/j59M2XgQBK — Vince Ferrara (@VinceSports) September 7, 2023

🏈 WK1 | SEC Football Player of the Week DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Tyler Baron@Vol_Football x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/uvsKnZBwRz — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 4, 2023

🏈 WK1 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-OFFENSIVE: Joe Milton III@Vol_Football x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/G298ipt1Fk — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 4, 2023

These 7 Tennessee players could gain, retain or lose a spot in the primary rotation for the Florida game based on how they play against Austin Peay. https://t.co/bT8cws8Dgy — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) September 7, 2023

Cooper Mays won't play against Austin Peay. That's not a surprise. But Josh Heupel dropped an optimistic hint about when Mays might return. https://t.co/huJakCv8Ae — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) September 7, 2023

