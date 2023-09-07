Tennessee-Austin Peay football game week social media buzz
No. 9 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) enters its second week during the 2023 season.
The Vols will host Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (5 p.m. EDT, SEC Network+).
Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season with a 49-13 victory against Virginia in Week 1. The contest set an athletic attendance record for Nissan Stadium (69,507) in Nashville, Tennessee.
Southern Illinois defeated Austin Peay, 49-23, in Week 1.
The Vols will wear Artful Dodger Smokey Grey uniforms versus Austin Peay, marking the 51st anniversary of quarterback Condredge Holloway’s first start as a Vol. Holloway, nicknamed the Artful Dodger, made history as the first Black player to start at quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.
Ahead of Saturday’s Week 2 contest, Vols Wire looks at game week social media buzz and is listed below.
Throwing it back to the man who carried the game forward.
• All-SEC
• 2nd team All-American
• 1973 SEC Junior of the Year
• 1972 SEC Soph. of the Year
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 7, 2023
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 6, 2023
Game 2⃣ on deck
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 6, 2023
Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili injured, out against Austin Peay https://t.co/NFQtAkRxpm via @knoxnews
— Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) September 6, 2023
Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden discusses his offensive background meshing the Air Raid and Baylor offense. Lanear Sampson serves as co-offensive coordinator for Austin Peay and was an offensive quality control coach under Josh Heupel at UCF. https://t.co/imnCSIS0yg
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) September 7, 2023
Josh Heupel says Keenan Pili will miss a couple of weeks and does not believe his injury is season-ending.
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) September 6, 2023
.@GovsFB HC @APSUCoachSW on Tennessee:
"These kids (UT) play really hard. Run to the football. It's been really impressive to see what Coach Heupel and his staff have done. Ton of respect for @coachjoshheupel the staff and that @Vol_Football program."
🏈 WK1 | SEC Football Player of the Week
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Tyler Baron@Vol_Football x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/uvsKnZBwRz
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 4, 2023
🏈 WK1 | SEC Football Player of the Week
CO-OFFENSIVE: Joe Milton III@Vol_Football x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/G298ipt1Fk
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 4, 2023
