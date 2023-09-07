Advertisement

Tennessee-Austin Peay football game week social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·5 min read

No. 9 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) enters its second week during the 2023 season.

The Vols will host Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (5 p.m. EDT, SEC Network+).

Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season with a 49-13 victory against Virginia in Week 1. The contest set an athletic attendance record for Nissan Stadium (69,507) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Southern Illinois defeated Austin Peay, 49-23, in Week 1.

The Vols will wear Artful Dodger Smokey Grey uniforms versus Austin Peay, marking the 51st anniversary of quarterback Condredge Holloway’s first start as a Vol. Holloway, nicknamed the Artful Dodger, made history as the first Black player to start at quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 2 contest, Vols Wire looks at game week social media buzz and is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire