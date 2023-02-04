Tennessee-Auburn basketball pregame social media buzz
No. 2 Tennessee (18-4, 7-2 SEC) will host No. 23 Auburn (17-5, 7-2 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) are on the call.
Tennessee leads the all-time series versus Auburn, 79-44, dating to 1927. The Vols are 49-9 against the Tigers in games played in Knoxville.
Saturday’s matchup will feature Tennessee versus former Vols’ head coach Bruce Pearl.
Pearl served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2005-11. He compiled a 145–61 (65–31 SEC) record in six seasons with the Vols.
Pearl is 7-5 against the Vols as Auburn’s head coach.
Ahead of Saturday’s Tennessee-Auburn contest, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.
Winningest programs in #SEC over last 2 years. Bruce Pearl back where he led the Vols to 5 straight NCAA's. The seats were Orange and sometimes unoccupied when he started. There won't be an empty one today…@RobbieHummel & I will have Auburn/Tenn for you on ESPN at 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fnkDOpenv0
— Mike Morgan (@MorganOnAir) February 4, 2023
your plans for this afternoon pic.twitter.com/Zl9Y86usuA
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 4, 2023
.@SEC battle on the road!
📍 Knoxville, TN
⌚️ 1 p.m. CT
💻 https://t.co/svQ9jmQ7qr#WarEagle | @BCBSofAlabama pic.twitter.com/cPGvFzSjeJ
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 4, 2023
It’s a good day to have a good day‼️ pic.twitter.com/FiLKknIZk8
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 4, 2023
Shots 🆙 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/JZjjvE0Oul
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 4, 2023
Time to pack TBA today. A very good Auburn team coming to town. Main thing for this team is "be close to the best version of you" and let VOL NATION #FeedTheFloor This won't be an easy game, but I believe in this group to respond after a loss!! #GoVols #FeedTheFloor pic.twitter.com/fe8VrH1KNG
— Ron Slay (@TheRonSlay) February 4, 2023
Today in CBB is tremendous:
#8 Kansas at #13 Iowa St
#1 Purdue at #21 Indiana
#10 Texas at #7 Kansas St
#12 Gonzaga at #18 St Mary’s
Michigan St vs Rutgers (MSG)
#25 Auburn at #2 Tennessee
#23 Miami at #20 Clemson
#15 TCU at Oklahoma St
Illinois at Iowa
UNC AT DUKE
— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 4, 2023
Huge day of Saturday hoops lined up 👀
No. 8 Kansas vs No. 13 Iowa State
No. 25 Auburn vs No. 2 Tennessee
No. 23 Miami vs No. 20 Clemson
No. 1 Purdue vs No. 21 Indiana
No. 10 Texas vs No. 7 Kansas State
North Carolina vs Duke
No. 12 Gonzaga vs No. 18 Saint Mary's
GET READY 🍿 pic.twitter.com/DyvUwsxJr4
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 3, 2023
How to watch the Tennessee-Auburn basketball game Saturday. https://t.co/YWISRjmzSM
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) February 4, 2023
PHOTOS: A look at Bruce Pearl’s tenure as Tennessee’s head coach https://t.co/hQLtw0htEZ
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) February 4, 2023
A look at Bruce Pearl’s record versus Tennessee as Auburn’s head coach. https://t.co/RzYjyFzfXi
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) February 4, 2023