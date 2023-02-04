Tennessee-Auburn basketball pregame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
No. 2 Tennessee (18-4, 7-2 SEC) will host No. 23 Auburn (17-5, 7-2 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) are on the call.

Tennessee leads the all-time series versus Auburn, 79-44, dating to 1927. The Vols are 49-9 against the Tigers in games played in Knoxville.

Saturday’s matchup will feature Tennessee versus former Vols’ head coach Bruce Pearl.

Pearl served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2005-11. He compiled a 145–61 (65–31 SEC) record in six seasons with the Vols.

Pearl is 7-5 against the Vols as Auburn’s head coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s Tennessee-Auburn contest, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

