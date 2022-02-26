Tennessee-Auburn basketball pregame social media buzz
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Bruce PearlAmerican college basketball coach
No. 17 Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC) will host No. 4 Auburn (25-3, 13-2 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. EST. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.
Latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
A look at Bruce Pearl’s record versus Tennessee as Auburn’s head coach
The matchup will highlight former Tennessee head coach Bruce Pearl returning to Thompson-Boling Arena for the fifth time as Auburn’s head coach.
Ahead of the contest, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz below.
Tennessee basketball
Just your friendly neighborhood gameday timeline pic.twitter.com/P9B0t2bbn7
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 25, 2022
Karl Ravech
The calm before the storm. Update on the storm at 3et. @AuburnMBB and Bruce Pearl in Knoxville to play @Vol_Hoops. Too many storylines for one tweet. @CoachJimmyDykes @KrisBudden 4et. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/5IN8C1LFma
— Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) February 26, 2022
Auburn basketball
Gameday!
⌚️ 3 p.m. CT
📍 Knoxville, TN
📺 @ESPN
📻 https://t.co/JrCsNzj0IN#WarEagle
— Auburn Basketball 🦚 (@AuburnMBB) February 26, 2022
Tennessee basketball
The February Finale.
GAMEDAY » https://t.co/YFj3MQyalI pic.twitter.com/9E8N9o5nR0
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 26, 2022
Tennessee basketball
Another top-5 opponent coming to town.
PREVIEW » https://t.co/YFj3MQyalI pic.twitter.com/r2vIdq06u9
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 25, 2022
Auburn basketball
Top-25 showdown in Knoxville tomorrow. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/vA5FWuNAaG
— Auburn Basketball 🦚 (@AuburnMBB) February 25, 2022
PHOTOS: A look at Bruce Pearl’s tenure as Tennessee’s head coach
PHOTOS: A look at Bruce Pearl’s tenure as Tennessee’s head coach https://t.co/JPMbUSp3YM
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) February 24, 2022
A look at Bruce Pearl’s record versus Tennessee as Auburn’s head coach
A look at Bruce Pearl’s record versus Tennessee as Auburn’s head coach. https://t.co/cMPWivym4l
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) February 25, 2022
Tennessee athletics
It's a @Vol_Hoops GAMEDAY.
The 17th-ranked Vols play host to No. 3 Auburn today at 4pm ET on ESPN.https://t.co/lx5GDN8EJa
— Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) February 26, 2022
Vol Network
#BeatAuburn pic.twitter.com/bkhZbyghwx
— Vol Network (@VolNetwork) February 26, 2022
Andy Burcham
Big one today in Knoxville. @AuburnMBB at Tennessee. Tipoff at 3:00, ct. @SonnySmithBball @PaulEllen1 @bharling2 join me on the @AUSportsNetwork call at 2:30 from a jam packed Thompson-Boling Arena. pic.twitter.com/J30ihCruDU
— Andy Burcham (@aburcham04) February 26, 2022
Tennessee basketball
see y’all tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oCyecylZgK
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 26, 2022
1
1