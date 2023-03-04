Tennessee-Auburn basketball postgame social media buzz

Auburn (20-11, 10-8 SEC) defeated No. 14 Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 SEC), 79-70, Saturday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Tennessee surrendered 49 second-half points to the Tigers after entering the half with a four-point lead.

It was the sixth loss in the previous ten games for the Vols. Tennessee has lost four consecutive games at Neville Arena.

Auburn is only the fifth team to score 70 or more points against the Vols this season. Point guard Wendell Green led the Tigers with 24 points.

Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds. He also was 5-for-9 from the three-point line. Tyreke Key contributed 13 points off the bench.

Following Tennessee’s loss to Auburn, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Auburn postgame social media buzz is listed below.

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 VESCOVI – 21p / 5r / 4a

KEY – 13p

PHILLIPS – 10p / 6r

JAMES – 10p / 2s

NKAMHOUA – 7p

AIDOO – 4p / 3r

PLAVŠIĆ – 2p / 3r

MASHACK – 2p

AWAKA – 1p / 10r pic.twitter.com/WwqlcwtGSd — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 4, 2023

Unranked teams today: @CycloneMBB beat No. 7 Baylor ✅@WVUhoops beat No. 11 Kansas State ✅@AuburnMBB beat No. 12 Tennessee✅@SetonHallMBB beat No. 20 Providence ✅ WELCOME TO THE FIRST SATURDAY IN MARCH 🤩 pic.twitter.com/l2mvQ980rW — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2023

WAR EAGLE!😤@AuburnMBB scores a HUGE win against No. 12 Tennessee to close out regular season play! #SECMBB pic.twitter.com/FAxl1J5ozS — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 4, 2023

Statement win for Auburn over No. 12 Tennessee 😤 pic.twitter.com/DLhRMHX1l1 — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2023

WAR EAGLE 🗣 Auburn wins a big game vs No. 12 Tennessee to end a 2-game slide 🐅 pic.twitter.com/1d7E9wuscb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 4, 2023

This lone Tennessee fan in the Auburn crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/JMM2nwdC3e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2023

Auburn (-144ML) take down No. 12 Tennessee!!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/JBIyOhcPcZ — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) March 4, 2023

Auburn beat Tennessee, so Mizzou gets a double bye in the SEC tournament with a win against Ole Miss — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) March 4, 2023

all together now pic.twitter.com/28xQlb5wR2 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire