Tennessee-Auburn basketball postgame social media buzz
Auburn (20-11, 10-8 SEC) defeated No. 14 Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 SEC), 79-70, Saturday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.
Tennessee surrendered 49 second-half points to the Tigers after entering the half with a four-point lead.
It was the sixth loss in the previous ten games for the Vols. Tennessee has lost four consecutive games at Neville Arena.
Auburn is only the fifth team to score 70 or more points against the Vols this season. Point guard Wendell Green led the Tigers with 24 points.
Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds. He also was 5-for-9 from the three-point line. Tyreke Key contributed 13 points off the bench.
Following Tennessee’s loss to Auburn, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Auburn postgame social media buzz is listed below.
