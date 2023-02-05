Tennessee-Auburn basketball postgame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·3 min read

No. 2 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) defeated No. 23 Auburn, 46-43, (17-6, 7-3 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee leads the all-time series versus Auburn, 80-44, dating to 1927. The Vols are 50-9 against the Tigers in games played in Knoxville.

Saturday’s matchup featured Tennessee versus former Vols’ head coach Bruce Pearl.

Pearl served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2005-11. He compiled a 145–61 (65–31 SEC) record in six seasons with the Vols. Pearl guided Tennessee to the Elite Eight (2010) and two Sweet 16 appearances (2007-08). Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular season championship in 2008.

He was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year (2006, 2008) with the Vols.

Pearl is 7-6 against the Vols as Auburn’s head coach.

Following the Tennessee-Auburn matchup, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories