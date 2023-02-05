Tennessee-Auburn basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 2 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) defeated No. 23 Auburn, 46-43, (17-6, 7-3 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee leads the all-time series versus Auburn, 80-44, dating to 1927. The Vols are 50-9 against the Tigers in games played in Knoxville.

Saturday’s matchup featured Tennessee versus former Vols’ head coach Bruce Pearl.

Pearl served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2005-11. He compiled a 145–61 (65–31 SEC) record in six seasons with the Vols. Pearl guided Tennessee to the Elite Eight (2010) and two Sweet 16 appearances (2007-08). Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular season championship in 2008.

He was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year (2006, 2008) with the Vols.

Pearl is 7-6 against the Vols as Auburn’s head coach.

Following the Tennessee-Auburn matchup, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 JAMES – 15p / 14r

NKAMHOUA – 9p / 2r / 2s

VESCOVI – 7p / 3r / 2s

MASHACK – 4p / 3r

ZEIGLER – 3p / 4r / 6a

AWAKA – 2p / 4r

PLAVŠIĆ – 2p / 3r / 1tech

PHILLIPS – 2p / 3r / 2b

KEY – 2p pic.twitter.com/7i7rH4KxTl — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 4, 2023

How 'bout them VOLS 🍊@Vol_Hoops takes down No. 25 Auburn ‼️ pic.twitter.com/usf5RrhqJc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 4, 2023

Found a way! No. 2 @Vol_Hoops' stingy defense overcame its slow offensive day, giving Tennessee a gritty victory over No. 25 Auburn.https://t.co/WUrvZmgT3x — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) February 5, 2023

Bruce Pearl irate with no-call at end of Tennessee basketball win over Auburn https://t.co/dGnNQ1wofs — Knox News (@knoxnews) February 4, 2023

No. 2 Tennessee holds on to beat No. 25 Auburn, 46-43. pic.twitter.com/4BpTxrxVmI — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) February 4, 2023

No. 2 Tennessee escapes a defensive battle with No. 25 Auburn winning 46-43. The 89 combined points are the 4th-fewest between ranked teams in the Shot-Clock Era (since 1985-86). It's also the lowest scoring game between ranked SEC teams in the AP Poll Era (since 1948-49). pic.twitter.com/GxB0500x30 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2023

NO. 2 TENNESSEE SURVIVES 👀 The Vols outlast No. 25 Auburn and pick up the win in Knoxville 💪 pic.twitter.com/9M4LP3drpl — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 4, 2023

Tennessee basketball defeats Bruce Pearl for sixth time at Auburn. https://t.co/hqPpBk9Cb9 — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) February 4, 2023

Neither team shot over 30% from the field in the low-scoring affair. https://t.co/bnyrCyvaDe — Auburn Tigers Wire (@theauburnwire) February 4, 2023

Winningest programs in #SEC over last 2 years. Bruce Pearl back where he led the Vols to 5 straight NCAA's. The seats were Orange and sometimes unoccupied when he started. There won't be an empty one today…@RobbieHummel & I will have Auburn/Tenn for you on ESPN at 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fnkDOpenv0 — Mike Morgan (@MorganOnAir) February 4, 2023

"Our post guys had their work cut out for them, and they battled." Rick Barnes preached that the #Vols post players had to cut down angles better after the Florida game. Auburn's Johni Broome finished the game 5-for-13 with 11 points. #Vols pic.twitter.com/MR89aFTDXU — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) February 5, 2023

Rick Barnes says he’s really happy with Jahmai Mashack. He added he’s been thinking about how he can get Mashack more minutes. #Vols pic.twitter.com/XFNnfKZWHJ — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) February 4, 2023

Dancing security guard is back and he has friends pic.twitter.com/w2XJJPf03i — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) February 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire