Tennessee-Auburn basketball postgame social media buzz
No. 2 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) defeated No. 23 Auburn, 46-43, (17-6, 7-3 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee leads the all-time series versus Auburn, 80-44, dating to 1927. The Vols are 50-9 against the Tigers in games played in Knoxville.
Saturday’s matchup featured Tennessee versus former Vols’ head coach Bruce Pearl.
Pearl served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2005-11. He compiled a 145–61 (65–31 SEC) record in six seasons with the Vols. Pearl guided Tennessee to the Elite Eight (2010) and two Sweet 16 appearances (2007-08). Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular season championship in 2008.
He was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year (2006, 2008) with the Vols.
Pearl is 7-6 against the Vols as Auburn’s head coach.
Following the Tennessee-Auburn matchup, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.
📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊
JAMES – 15p / 14r
NKAMHOUA – 9p / 2r / 2s
VESCOVI – 7p / 3r / 2s
MASHACK – 4p / 3r
ZEIGLER – 3p / 4r / 6a
AWAKA – 2p / 4r
PLAVŠIĆ – 2p / 3r / 1tech
PHILLIPS – 2p / 3r / 2b
KEY – 2p pic.twitter.com/7i7rH4KxTl
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 4, 2023
How 'bout them VOLS 🍊@Vol_Hoops takes down No. 25 Auburn ‼️ pic.twitter.com/usf5RrhqJc
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 4, 2023
Found a way!
No. 2 @Vol_Hoops' stingy defense overcame its slow offensive day, giving Tennessee a gritty victory over No. 25 Auburn.https://t.co/WUrvZmgT3x
— Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) February 5, 2023
Bruce Pearl irate with no-call at end of Tennessee basketball win over Auburn https://t.co/dGnNQ1wofs
— Knox News (@knoxnews) February 4, 2023
No. 2 Tennessee holds on to beat No. 25 Auburn, 46-43. pic.twitter.com/4BpTxrxVmI
— Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) February 4, 2023
No. 2 Tennessee escapes a defensive battle with No. 25 Auburn winning 46-43.
The 89 combined points are the 4th-fewest between ranked teams in the Shot-Clock Era (since 1985-86). It's also the lowest scoring game between ranked SEC teams in the AP Poll Era (since 1948-49). pic.twitter.com/GxB0500x30
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2023
NO. 2 TENNESSEE SURVIVES 👀
The Vols outlast No. 25 Auburn and pick up the win in Knoxville 💪 pic.twitter.com/9M4LP3drpl
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 4, 2023
Tennessee basketball defeats Bruce Pearl for sixth time at Auburn. https://t.co/hqPpBk9Cb9
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) February 4, 2023
Neither team shot over 30% from the field in the low-scoring affair. https://t.co/bnyrCyvaDe
— Auburn Tigers Wire (@theauburnwire) February 4, 2023
Winningest programs in #SEC over last 2 years. Bruce Pearl back where he led the Vols to 5 straight NCAA's. The seats were Orange and sometimes unoccupied when he started. There won't be an empty one today…@RobbieHummel & I will have Auburn/Tenn for you on ESPN at 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fnkDOpenv0
— Mike Morgan (@MorganOnAir) February 4, 2023
"Our post guys had their work cut out for them, and they battled."
Rick Barnes preached that the #Vols post players had to cut down angles better after the Florida game. Auburn's Johni Broome finished the game 5-for-13 with 11 points. #Vols pic.twitter.com/MR89aFTDXU
— Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) February 5, 2023
Rick Barnes says he’s really happy with Jahmai Mashack. He added he’s been thinking about how he can get Mashack more minutes. #Vols pic.twitter.com/XFNnfKZWHJ
— Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) February 4, 2023
Dancing security guard is back and he has friends pic.twitter.com/w2XJJPf03i
— Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) February 4, 2023