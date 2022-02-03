Tennessee assistant a new name for Miami’s offensive coordinator position

First-year head coach Mario Cristobal is continuing to assemble his staff at Miami after being hired by the Hurricanes in December.

The Hurricanes are looking to fill a vacant offensive coordinator position under Cristobal.

Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh is a new name to know in filling the vacant position, per Gaby Urrutia of 247Sports.

Golesh came to Tennessee after serving in the same capacity at UCF in 2020 under Josh Heupel.

Former Northern Illinois head coach Joe Novak describes Alex Golesh as ‘very sharp, intelligent’

