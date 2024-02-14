Tennessee-Arkansas basketball score predictions

Arkansas (12-11, 3-7 SEC) will host No. 9 Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tipoff between the Vols and Razorbacks is slated for 9 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN2. Brian Custer (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will be on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus Arkansas, 25-22. Rick Barnes is 6-6 against the Razorbacks as Tennessee’s head coach.

Ahead of the Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday, Vols Wire provides score predictions.

Tennessee-Arkansas score predictions

Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 82, Arkansas 72

Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 75, Arkansas 60

quick turnaround Arkansas bound pic.twitter.com/MdsSBm1Z1T — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 14, 2024

