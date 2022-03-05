Tennessee-Arkansas basketball pregame social media buzz
No. 13 Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC) will host No. 15 Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena on senior day.
Tipoff is slated for noon EST. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.
The Razorbacks defeated Tennessee, 58-48, in Fayetteville on Feb. 19.
Saturday’s contest will conclude regular season play.
2022 SEC men’s basketball standings following March 2 contests
The SEC Tournament will take place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Selection Sunday for the NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament is March 13.
Ahead of the Tennessee-Arkansas contest, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz below.
Checker TBA
One final reminder.
Find your color at https://t.co/ZiLwrLnlcX pic.twitter.com/Ycv1Mau6fJ
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 5, 2022
Tennessee basketball
15,000 specially-designed fan cards printed and waiting for #VolNation at TBA tomorrow
Courtesy @FoodCity pic.twitter.com/9BhqrxslkN
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 4, 2022
Senior day
Senior Day Fun Fact:@fulkerson_john has had 45 teammates in his Tennessee career pic.twitter.com/xx2AMiKZ1c
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 4, 2022
World Series trophy
Not our Super Bowl. But perhaps our World Series?
The #BravesTrophyTour rolls through TBA tomorrow. Get a pic with the @braves World Series Trophy and @BlooperBraves in the concourse! pic.twitter.com/Un4nILLZV7
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 4, 2022
Kennedy Chandler
Go help my guy zakia family out🙏🏾 https://t.co/uD5fb4AMbX
— Kennedy Chandler (@KChandler_1) March 2, 2022
Zakai Zeigler
The outpouring of support has been unbelievable! We’ll get through this. All love, #VolNation!! https://t.co/OAdsYy6w6S
— Zakai Zeigler (@Realzakaiz) March 2, 2022
Zeigler Family Fire Relief and Recovery
Here's where to donate, #VolNation.
Thank you for your support and care for the Zeigler Family!https://t.co/JfoSUQ21lg
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 2, 2022
Arkansas basketball
Regular season closer in 24
Stream Link: https://t.co/zmfQyMfRAf pic.twitter.com/yxzHJWQu5i
— #14 Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 4, 2022
Tennessee basketball
Last game of the regular season, Brent. Can't hold anything back now
GAMEDAY » https://t.co/OpOSaJTG1C pic.twitter.com/IJS7rlzJl7
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 5, 2022
Game day timeline
Early one tomorrow.
Student gate opens at 10am. General public at 10:30.
[ Be early. Be loud. Feed the floor. ] pic.twitter.com/cYWlXcxrMB
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 5, 2022
1
1