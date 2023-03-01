Tennessee-Arkansas basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 14 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas (19-11, 8-9 SEC), 75-57, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tuesday’s contest was the regular-season finale for Tennessee and senior day.

Tennessee seniors honored were Josiah-Jordan James, Tyreke Key, Oliver Nkamhoua, Uroš Plavšić and Santiago Vescovi.

Nkamhoua led the Volunteers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Vescovi finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Tennessee.

Tennessee sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler was injured three minutes into the game. Zeigler suffered a non-contact injury after driving to the basket and was carried off the court.

Following Tennessee’s win over Arkansas, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Arkansas postgame social media buzz is listed below.

for the seniors. for Z. pic.twitter.com/8gqdrfjAmX — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 NKAMHOUA – 16p / 7r

VESCOVI – 14p / 6r / 5a

JAMES – 11p / 3r / 3s

AIDOO – 8p / 3r

AWAKA – 7p / 8r

PHILLIPS – 7p / 5r

MASHACK – 6p / 5a / 4s

PLAVŠIĆ – 4p

ZEIGLER – 2p 🧡

GILBERT – that dude Vols 75, Arkansas 57 pic.twitter.com/Z4QU90yvQr — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023

Let's move on to March Hogs: 57

Volunteers: 75 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 1, 2023

we are definitely crying 🥹 pic.twitter.com/f0fRnt70Kt — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler had to be helped off the court with an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/xhwhB2nox8 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 1, 2023

Z🙏 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023

this Scovi kid can shoot it a little bit 📺 ESPN2

📲 https://t.co/5W7Qla2Rn3 pic.twitter.com/35Tv8nQ6B7 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023

a special senior class pic.twitter.com/g16iOIb0Ii — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 28, 2023

big orange energy ⚡️ #12 @Vol_Hoops stuck together and got the home dub over Arkansas!#SECMBB pic.twitter.com/i2lMJ3xbuB — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire