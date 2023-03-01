Tennessee-Arkansas basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 14 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas (19-11, 8-9 SEC), 75-57, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tuesday’s contest was the regular-season finale for Tennessee and senior day.

Tennessee seniors honored were Josiah-Jordan James, Tyreke Key, Oliver Nkamhoua, Uroš Plavšić and Santiago Vescovi.

Nkamhoua led the Volunteers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Vescovi finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Tennessee.

Tennessee sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler was injured three minutes into the game. Zeigler suffered a non-contact injury after driving to the basket and was carried off the court.

Following Tennessee’s win over Arkansas, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Arkansas postgame social media buzz is listed below.

