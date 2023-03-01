Tennessee-Arkansas basketball postgame social media buzz
No. 14 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas (19-11, 8-9 SEC), 75-57, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tuesday’s contest was the regular-season finale for Tennessee and senior day.
Tennessee seniors honored were Josiah-Jordan James, Tyreke Key, Oliver Nkamhoua, Uroš Plavšić and Santiago Vescovi.
Nkamhoua led the Volunteers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Vescovi finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Tennessee.
Tennessee sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler was injured three minutes into the game. Zeigler suffered a non-contact injury after driving to the basket and was carried off the court.
Following Tennessee’s win over Arkansas, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Arkansas postgame social media buzz is listed below.
for the seniors. for Z. pic.twitter.com/8gqdrfjAmX
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023
📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊
NKAMHOUA – 16p / 7r
VESCOVI – 14p / 6r / 5a
JAMES – 11p / 3r / 3s
AIDOO – 8p / 3r
AWAKA – 7p / 8r
PHILLIPS – 7p / 5r
MASHACK – 6p / 5a / 4s
PLAVŠIĆ – 4p
ZEIGLER – 2p 🧡
GILBERT – that dude
Vols 75, Arkansas 57 pic.twitter.com/Z4QU90yvQr
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023
Let's move on to March
Hogs: 57
Volunteers: 75
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 1, 2023
we are definitely crying 🥹 pic.twitter.com/f0fRnt70Kt
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler had to be helped off the court with an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/xhwhB2nox8
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 1, 2023
Z🙏
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023
this Scovi kid can shoot it a little bit
📺 ESPN2
📲 https://t.co/5W7Qla2Rn3 pic.twitter.com/35Tv8nQ6B7
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023
Vols are hoopin hoopin
📺 ESPN2
📲 https://t.co/5W7Qla2Rn3 pic.twitter.com/1Dv00TZg94
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2023
a special senior class pic.twitter.com/g16iOIb0Ii
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 28, 2023
#BeatArkansas pic.twitter.com/5W8Z0SBDXI
— Vol Network (@VolNetwork) March 1, 2023
big orange energy ⚡️
#12 @Vol_Hoops stuck together and got the home dub over Arkansas!#SECMBB pic.twitter.com/i2lMJ3xbuB
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 1, 2023