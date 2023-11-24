Tennessee announces uniform combination for Vanderbilt game

No. 23 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will conclude regular-season play on Saturday in Week 13.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Vols will host Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Commodores is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network. Dave Neal (play-by-play), Derek Mason (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline) will be on the call.

“It’s senior day, as well,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “There are a lot of special guys that have been here, stayed the course and have helped put the pillars of this program together and back in place. A lot of guys are extremely special. Need to send them out the right way. This is our last opportunity in the regular-season. Need to go finish it the right way inside of Neyland Stadium. Our guys need to get ready to go play.”

Tennessee announced its uniform combination for the Vanderbilt game. The Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys, white pants and white cleats.

