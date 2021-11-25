Tennessee announces uniform combination for Vanderbilt game

In this article:

Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will play Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) Saturday in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:45 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its uniform contest. The Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys and orange pants.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)

Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)

Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)

Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)

Nov. 20 South Alabama (W, 60-14)

Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

