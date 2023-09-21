Tennessee announces uniform combination for UTSA game

No. 20 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC) enters Week 4 of the 2023 season.

The Vols will host UTSA (1-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network. Dave Neal (play-by-play), Derek Mason (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee announced its uniform combination on Thursday for the UTSA game. The Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys and orange pants on Saturday.

Saturday’s contest will be the first all time meeting between Tennessee and UTSA.

