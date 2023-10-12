Tennessee announces uniform combination for Texas A&M game

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday in Week 7.

Kickoff between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by CBS. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

The all time series between Tennessee and Texas A&M is tied, 2-2. The two schools have played twice since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Tennessee will checker Neyland Stadium orange and white for the Southeastern Conference matchup in Week 7.

Tennessee also announced its uniform combination for the Texas A&M game. The Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys and white pants.

