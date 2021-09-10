Tennessee announces uniform combination for Pittsburgh game

In this article:

Tennessee (1-0) will host Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday in the Johnny Majors Classic.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Week 2 matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee announced the Vols will wear orange jerseys and orange pants.

Tennessee and Pittsburgh will honor Johnny Majors who served as a head coach for the Vols and Panthers. Majors won the 1976 national championship at Pittsburgh and guided Tennessee to three Southeastern Conference titles in 1985, 1989 and 1990.

