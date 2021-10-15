Tennessee announces uniform combination for Ole Miss game

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its uniform combination. The Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys and orange pants.

Never miss a game this season with our College Wire downloadable 2021 Tennessee Volunteers football schedule. Use as wallpaper for your lock screen on your smartphone.

Also, share it with friends and let them have the schedule with them at all times too!

Download the 2021 Volunteers football schedule here

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule