Tennessee announces uniform combination for Missouri game

No. 12 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will play at No. 15 Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday in Week 11.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by CBS.

“Big game this week. Really good football team that we have an opportunity to play,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “You look at what they’re doing in all three phases of the game. They’re playing extremely well. Look at their results throughout the course of the season, continue to play smart, physical football, both sides of the line of scrimmage in particular. It’ll be a huge test for us.

“Looking forward to seeing Vol nation show up, they’ve been awesome on the road this year. We certainly want to see a lot of orange when we get there to Columbia, too. Appreciate everybody making that trip.”

Tennessee announced its uniform combination for the Missouri game. The Vols will wear white helmets, white jerseys, orange pants and white cleats.

