Tennessee announces uniform combination for Georgia game

No. 19 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST.

CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

On Thursday, Tennessee announced its uniform combination for the Georgia game. The Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys, white pants, and white cleats on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire