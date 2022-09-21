Tennessee announces uniform combination for Florida game

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

The 2022 contest against Florida will be Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 4 SEC matchup, Tennessee announced its uniform combination against the Gators.

Tennessee will wear white helmets, orange jerseys and white pants.

