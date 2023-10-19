Tennessee announces uniform combination for Alabama game

The Third Saturday in October game will take place in Week 8.

Kickoff between No. 15 Tennessee and No. 8 Alabama is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS) on Saturday.

“Really good football team that we’re playing,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said of Alabama. “They’re playing well in all three phases of the football game.

“Their quarterback is playing extremely well, been accurate with the football down the field, obviously, he’s extremely dynamic with his feet as well. Defensively, they’re creating a bunch of negative plays, hitting the quarterback sacks and tackles for loss. Special teams are really good. Huge test for us, one that we’ll be excited for. Have to focus on our preparation here this week.”

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Tennessee announced its uniform combination at Alabama. The Vols will wear white helmets, white jerseys and white pants.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire