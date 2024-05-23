Tennessee announces starting pitcher for Texas A&M game

Christ Stamos will make his seventh start for Tennessee (46-11) on Thursday during the 2024 season. No. 1 seed Tennessee announced Stamos will start against No. 4 seed Texas A&M (44-12) in the SEC Tournament.

First pitch between the Vols and Aggies is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Stamos (3-0) recorded 29 strikeouts and a 3.42 ERA for Tennessee in 2024.

He transferred to the Vols from California ahead of the 2024 campaign. Stamos appeared in 36 games, including five starts, at California from 2022-23. He recorded 46 strikeouts and a 6.75 ERA.

Stamos transferred to California from Principia College. He played at Principia College from 2019-20.

