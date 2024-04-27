Tennessee announces starting pitcher for series finale versus Missouri

No. 3 Tennessee (36-7, 14-6 SEC) and Missouri (19-25, 6-14 SEC) will conclude a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday.

First pitch between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

Tennessee announced senior pitcher Zander Sechrist (1-0) will start in Sunday’s series finale. Sechrist will make his 11th start of the season and his 34th during his career at Tennessee.

After Saturday’s contest, the Vols will next play on Tuesday against Lipscomb at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

