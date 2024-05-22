Tennessee announces starting pitcher against Vanderbilt

No. 1 seed Tennessee (46-10, 22-8 SEC) will open Southeastern Conference Tournament play on Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Nate Snead (8-1) will start for Tennessee on Wednesday against No. 8 seed Vanderbilt (36-20, 13-17 SEC). Snead recorded 50 strikeouts and a 2.67 ERA during the 2024 regular-season.

Devin Futrell (1-1, 7.71 ERA) is scheduled to start for Vanderbilt.

First pitch between the Vols and Commodores is slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Kyle Peterson (analyst) will be on the call.

Live stream on Fubo TV

The Vols won a three-game series, 2-1, at Vanderbilt during the regular-season.

