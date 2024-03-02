Tennessee at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game

The marque matchup of the college basketball weekend will take place in Tuscaloosa when Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide host Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night.

With the Tide and Vols tied atop the SEC standings, Saturday’s contest could go a long way in deciding who is crowned as the regular season conference champion.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday morning to help build the anticipation for the rivalry matchup.

Below is all the information you need for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and Tennessee, including the broadcast guide, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

How to watch

Date: Mar. 2, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Saturday's Injury Report

Alabama:

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. questionable (head)

Tennessee:

N/A

Alabama's projected lineup

Player Pos. Class PPG RPG APG Mark Sears G Senior 20.6 4.3 4.1 Aaron Estrada G Graduate 13.3 5.3 4.5 Latrell Wrightsell Jr. G Senior 9.0 3.2 1.5 Rylan Griffen G Sophomore 11.6 3.6 2.0 Grant Nelson F Senoir 12.3 5.6 1.7

Tennessee's projected lineup

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Dalton Knecht Sr. 20.8 4.9 1.8 F Jonas Aidoo Jr. 12.1 7.6 1.0 G Zakai Zeigler Jr. 11.1 2.7 5.9 G Josiah-Jordan James Sr. 8.8 6.0 1.9 G Santiago Vescovi Sr. 7.1 3.8 2.6

Alabama player to watch: Nick Pringle

If Alabama wants to defeat the Vols, they are going to have to match the physicality of the Tennessee bigs and that starts with Nick Pringle. Pringle has been playing his best basketball of the season as of late and if can continue that on Saturday night, you have to like the Tide’s chances.

Tennessee player to watch: Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht could very well be the SEC Player of the Year. The senior guard is a scoring machine and can easily take over a game. Containing Knecht will be key for the Alabama defense.

Score prediction

What an incredible opportunity for Coach Nate Oats and Alabama to be able to host ESPN’s College Gameday and the Volunteers with a chance to take over the lead in the SEC on the line. But this matchup will come down to the players on the court and how well they execute. Tennesee is about as good as any team in the country but Alabama is lethal inside the confines of Coleman Coliseum. This should be a good one!

Alabama 90, Tennesee 80

