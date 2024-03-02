Tennessee at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game
The marque matchup of the college basketball weekend will take place in Tuscaloosa when Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide host Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night.
With the Tide and Vols tied atop the SEC standings, Saturday’s contest could go a long way in deciding who is crowned as the regular season conference champion.
ESPN’s College Gameday will be inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday morning to help build the anticipation for the rivalry matchup.
Below is all the information you need for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and Tennessee, including the broadcast guide, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
How to watch
Date: Mar. 2, 2024
Time: 8 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Saturday's Injury Report
Alabama:
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. questionable (head)
Tennessee:
N/A
Alabama's projected lineup
Player
Pos.
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
Mark Sears
G
Senior
20.6
4.3
4.1
Aaron Estrada
G
Graduate
13.3
5.3
4.5
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
G
Senior
9.0
3.2
1.5
Rylan Griffen
G
Sophomore
11.6
3.6
2.0
Grant Nelson
F
Senoir
12.3
5.6
1.7
Tennessee's projected lineup
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Dalton Knecht
Sr.
20.8
4.9
1.8
F
Jonas Aidoo
Jr.
12.1
7.6
1.0
G
Zakai Zeigler
Jr.
11.1
2.7
5.9
G
Josiah-Jordan James
Sr.
8.8
6.0
1.9
G
Santiago Vescovi
Sr.
7.1
3.8
2.6
Alabama player to watch: Nick Pringle
If Alabama wants to defeat the Vols, they are going to have to match the physicality of the Tennessee bigs and that starts with Nick Pringle. Pringle has been playing his best basketball of the season as of late and if can continue that on Saturday night, you have to like the Tide’s chances.
Tennessee player to watch: Dalton Knecht
Dalton Knecht could very well be the SEC Player of the Year. The senior guard is a scoring machine and can easily take over a game. Containing Knecht will be key for the Alabama defense.
Score prediction
What an incredible opportunity for Coach Nate Oats and Alabama to be able to host ESPN’s College Gameday and the Volunteers with a chance to take over the lead in the SEC on the line. But this matchup will come down to the players on the court and how well they execute. Tennesee is about as good as any team in the country but Alabama is lethal inside the confines of Coleman Coliseum. This should be a good one!
Alabama 90, Tennesee 80
