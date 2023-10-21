Tennessee at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Nick Saban will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) against Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in a rivalry matchup commonly known as the “Third Saturday in October”.
The Crimson Tide will look to take back control of the series against the Vols after Tennessee upset Alabama in Knoxville last season with a game-winning field goal.
Alabama needs a win to keep its place atop the SEC West standings, while Tennessee can’t afford to drop another conference game if they have hopes of making it to Atlanta.
Below is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Tennessee!
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Oct. 21, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Notable Tennessee injuries
WR Bru McCoy is out for the season
Notable Alabama injuries
DB Malachi Moore is questionable with an ankle injury.
TE CJ Dippre is questionable with a leg injury.
Tennessee players to watch
QB Joe Milton
RB Jabari Small
DL Omari Thomas
DL James Pearce
Alabama players to watch
QB Jalen Milroe
DL Tim Keenan
DB Caleb Downs
