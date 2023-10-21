Tennessee at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Nick Saban will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) against Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in a rivalry matchup commonly known as the “Third Saturday in October”.

The Crimson Tide will look to take back control of the series against the Vols after Tennessee upset Alabama in Knoxville last season with a game-winning field goal.

Alabama needs a win to keep its place atop the SEC West standings, while Tennessee can’t afford to drop another conference game if they have hopes of making it to Atlanta.

Below is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Tennessee!

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 21, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Notable Tennessee injuries

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

WR Bru McCoy is out for the season

Notable Alabama injuries

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

DB Malachi Moore is questionable with an ankle injury.

TE CJ Dippre is questionable with a leg injury.

Tennessee players to watch

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

QB Joe Milton

RB Jabari Small

DL Omari Thomas

DL James Pearce

Alabama players to watch

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire