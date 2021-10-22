Tennessee-Alabama score predictions
Tennessee (4-3, 2-2 SEC) will play No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Saturday in Week 8 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-Alabama game.
Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Alabama 41, Tennessee 23
Ken Lay — Vols Wire — Alabama 45, Tennessee 17
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt