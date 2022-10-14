Tennessee-Alabama: ESPN ‘College GameDay’ guest picker announced

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Crimson Tide matchup.

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 11th time Tennessee will host ESPN “College GameDay.” The Tennessee-Alabama contest will mark the 23rd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

“College GameDay” broadcasted at Tennessee on Sept. 24 for the Vols’ matchup with Florida. WWE performer and former Lady Vol Bianca Belair served as a guest picker for “College GameDay” ahead of the Tennessee-Florida contest.

Former Vol Peyton Manning will serve as a guest picker ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama game.

