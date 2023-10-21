Tennessee-Alabama 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Vols, Crimson Tide

Can Tennessee beat Alabama in consecutive years for the first time since 2003-04? The 15th-ranked Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC play) have a chance to do just that on Saturday when they travel to take on Nick Saban and the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0).

Of course, the "College GameDay" crew — from the site of the Ohio State-Penn State game in Columbus, Ohio — had their own opinions on whether Josh Heupel could take down the mighty Tide for a second consecutive year. Joe Milton and his powerful arm will be key to that endeavor, as will the defense's ability to harrass first-year Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Here's a look at how the "GameDay" crew made their picks, including Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and special guest C.J. Stroud:

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

C.J. Stroud: Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Lee Corso: Alabama

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Tennessee-Alabama