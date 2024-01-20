Tennessee-Alabama basketball score predictions

No. 7 Tennessee (13-4, 3-1 SEC) will host Alabama (12-5, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday at Food City Center.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tipoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 2 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN2. Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will be on the call.

Ahead of tipoff, Vols Wire provides Tennessee-Alabama score predictions.

Tennessee-Alabama score predictions

Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 82, Alabama 73

Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 75, Alabama 66

