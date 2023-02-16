Tennessee-Alabama basketball postgame social media buzz

Zach McKinnell
No. 11 Tennessee (20-6, 9-4 SEC) upset No. 1 Alabama (22-4, 12-1 SEC), 68-59, Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers with 15 points. Jonas Aidoo contributed 12 points and led Tennessee with 11 rebounds.

The win over Alabama is the sixth against a No. 1-ranked team in program history. The Vols have also won six straight games versus Associated Press top-10 teams.

The Associated Press No. 1 team has now lost eight times this season, tying for the most in any men’s college basketball season.

Tennessee will next play at Kentucky on Feb. 18. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST on CBS. The Vols will play at Texas A&M on Feb. 25 (6 p.m. EST, SEC Network).

Following Tennessee’s win over Alabama, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Alabama postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

