Tennessee-Alabama basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 11 Tennessee (20-6, 9-4 SEC) upset No. 1 Alabama (22-4, 12-1 SEC), 68-59, Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi led the Volunteers with 15 points. Jonas Aidoo contributed 12 points and led Tennessee with 11 rebounds.

The win over Alabama is the sixth against a No. 1-ranked team in program history. The Vols have also won six straight games versus Associated Press top-10 teams.

The Associated Press No. 1 team has now lost eight times this season, tying for the most in any men’s college basketball season.

Tennessee will next play at Kentucky on Feb. 18. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST on CBS. The Vols will play at Texas A&M on Feb. 25 (6 p.m. EST, SEC Network).

Following Tennessee’s win over Alabama, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Alabama postgame social media buzz is listed below.

on a Tennessee Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/OOxmAEHXJt — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2023

📊FINAL NUMBERS📊 VESCOVI – 15p / 8r / 3s

ZEIGLER – 15p / 8a

AIDOO – 12p / 11r / 3b

PLAVŠIĆ – 10p / 4r

NKAMHOUA – 9p / 4r

KEY – 5p

AWAKA – 2p

MASHACK – 🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/aEozVgJ9RA — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2023

With (1) Alabama's loss to (10) Tennessee on Wednesday, the AP No. 1 team has now lost eight times this season. That ties 1993-94 for the most in any men's college basketball season. H/T @OptaSTATS pic.twitter.com/YueHuUjpoA — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 16, 2023

CASH IT! Tennessee -3 ✅✅ No team is safe in college basketball 💰 pic.twitter.com/tWPrJx3WDq — The Pick Don (@thepickdon) February 16, 2023

Vols turn the Tide and hand #1 Bama their first SEC loss of the season, 68-59. The win is number 20 of the season for Tennessee which scored 26 points off 19 Alabama turnovers! @wvlt pic.twitter.com/QNmdFUWVX8 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) February 16, 2023

Top 10 Tennessee beats rival Alabama (ranked higher in top 10) in football. Less than four months later, top 10 Tennessee beats rival Alabama (ranked higher in top 10) in basketball. Wonder when’s the last time that happened in the same school year. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) February 16, 2023

A MAN OF THE PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/njZtlH0B9o — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2023

𝐑🟠𝐂𝐊𝐘 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐕𝐈𝐁𝐄𝐒 ⚡️ #10 @Vol_Hoops hands #1 Alabama its first league loss of the year in Knoxville!#SECMBB pic.twitter.com/lu9Uin8nvb — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 16, 2023

"Great effort — all the way around for 40 minutes." 🎥 Rick postgame pic.twitter.com/v8AqaK6pT4 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 16, 2023

