Tennessee-Akron first half highlights
No. 16 Tennessee (2-0) is hosting Akron (1-1) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 3.
The Vols lead Akron, 35-0, at halftime.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following the first half between Tennessee and Akron, Vols Wire looks at first half highlights.
🫡 Game 3 Captains 🫡#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/L6ZgI6Ckpc
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 17, 2022
Byron with the pressure to force a 3 and out!
Offense up next! pic.twitter.com/Ge95nLYxwE
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 17, 2022
TOUCHDOWN TENNESSEE!
Jaylen Wright punches it in from 2 yards out pic.twitter.com/fTXKl4O2F9
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 17, 2022
the dets from the drive pic.twitter.com/mqnq22PiwQ
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 17, 2022
Saturday’s @Vol_Football game against Akron marks the first sellout in Neyland Stadium for a non-conference contest since Sept. 12, 2015 vs. Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/j3whGJHo61
— Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) September 16, 2022
Saturday also marks @Vol_Football's first sellout in Neyland Stadium against a non-Power Five opponent since Aug. 31, 2014 vs. Utah State. https://t.co/7SqFm7XlnM
— Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) September 16, 2022
Squirrel sighting!@squirrelwhite3 hauls it in for a 47 yard gain! pic.twitter.com/J0YvlsMB0k
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 17, 2022
D SAMP for SIX!
TD → @dylans21527 pic.twitter.com/vWiBpPpszN
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 17, 2022
He opted for the endzone.
📺 SECN+/ESPN+
📲 https://t.co/HoJ8pzPrDB pic.twitter.com/67CwRU9tTq
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 17, 2022
🟠⚪️⚪️⚪️#GBO pic.twitter.com/IwxHlkAP1O
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 17, 2022
Checkerboards!@henhook2 → @jalinhyatt pic.twitter.com/gTMjiv9UAt
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022
Hendon Hooker Deep Ball 🎯🍊 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/WYwLatlvCQ
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 18, 2022
Lost: Jalin Hyatt
Found: the endzone
📺 SECN+/ESPN+
📲 https://t.co/HoJ8pzPrDB pic.twitter.com/58NurXOozF
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022
Déjà Vu @dylans21527 finds the endzone again!#GBO pic.twitter.com/WHvhIXfkcR
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022
D-ROCK 💪
so far tonight:
– Held Akron to -2 yards rushing
– 1 for 5 on 3rd downs
– 3 TFLs pic.twitter.com/qBeY6pIkPL
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022
👀 + a fumble recovery https://t.co/weHgCNCv9m
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022
oh so he's fast fast..@henhook2 & @jalinhyatt connect again for SIX!!! pic.twitter.com/JLUCkJvIGP
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022
TD ✌️ for @jalinhyatt pic.twitter.com/lwRHYx2Nvq
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022
Up at the break.
🟠🟠⚪️⚪️#GBO pic.twitter.com/b9d4SMSbtP
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022