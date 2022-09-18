Tennessee-Akron first half highlights

No. 16 Tennessee (2-0) is hosting Akron (1-1) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 3.

The Vols lead Akron, 35-0, at halftime.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following the first half between Tennessee and Akron, Vols Wire looks at first half highlights.

