Tennessee 80, UW 70: Badgers fail first big test of the season in loss to Volunteers

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Greg Gard wanted to challenge his players with a daunting nonconference schedule this season.

The first test came Friday night at the Kohl Center against a talented and deep Tennessee team in the top 10 of both major polls.

The Badgers failed that test and suffered an 80-70 loss in front of a sellout crowd of 17,287.

UW’s half-court defense was abysmal at times, particularly in the first half when the Volunteers built a 43-35 lead.

"I thought they exploited some things consistently throughout the game that we could never get a handle on defensively,” Gard said. “I think it showed we’ve got a lot of work to do defensively.

“I thought we had a lot to do, but to get it exposed like this in the long run will be good for us.

"We could never get a stop or a (defensive) rebound or a possession without fouling."

The Badgers also struggled to score at times.

They hit just 6 of 24 three-pointers (25.0 percent), including 2 of 13 in the second half. They hit just 14 of 23 free throws (60.9 percent), including 9 of 16 in the second half.

Those numbers aren’t going to be good enough against a top-10 team.

AJ Storr led UW with 17 points but hit just 2 of 7 three-pointers and 7 of 20 shots overall.

Steven Crowl struggled to finish inside at times but still contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.

Chucky Hepburn contributed 13 points and Tyler Wahl added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Wahl had three of UW's nine turnovers and hit just 2 of 7 free throws, however.

"I've got to make those," he said.

The Badgers shot just 40.6% (13 of 32) in the opening half and never got hot and finished at 41.0 percent (25 of 61).

UW's starting guards – Storr, Hepburn and Max Klesmit – combined to hit just 5 of 18 three-pointers.

Asked if the guards got clean looks from three-point range, Hepburn said: "Yes."

Asked if the guards had to hit those shots, Hepburn said: "Yes."

Connor Essegian (back) was limited to 11 minutes 28 seconds. He contributed four points and two rebounds.

Tennessee outscored the UW bench, 23-8, and finished the game shooting 50.0 percent (28 of 56).

Guard Dalton Knecht scored 14 points in the opening half to help the Volunteers build the eight-point lead they never surrendered. He finished 24 points, five rebounds and two assists to lead three Tennessee players in double figures.

He hit 8 of 15 shots and 7 of 9 free throws. Tennessee hit 19 of 23 free throws (82.6 percent).

"We do have the ability to spread the floor out," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "We’ve got what we call green-light shooters and when they see daylight, they can shoot it.

"And we’ve got some guys that can get downhill with it. We’ve got multiple guys that can play out of ball-screens."

Hepburn forged a 31-31 tie with a step-back three-pointer with 4:17 left in the first half but the white-hot shooting Volunteers dominated the rest of the half to build a 43-35 lead.

UW’s defense wasn’t close to being good enough in the opening half.

Tennessee hit 5 of 9 three-pointers (55.6%) and 15 of 27 shots overall (55.6%) in building the eight-point lead.

"You play defense and the other team is shooting 56 percent and that team scores 80 points,” Wahl said, “it’s going to be hard to win those games. We’ve definitely got to tighten some things up.

"They’re a good team. They’ve got a lot of good guys that can get to the rim. But our team defense wasn’t completely there."

The Badgers closed to within 53-51 with 12:26 left on two free throws by Crowl. However, Crowl picked up his third foul just 27 seconds later and went to the bench with 11 points and eight rebounds.

UW’s defense was better overall in the second half but the Volunteers still were able to drive to the rim too frequently.

UW pulled within 59-56 on a basket inside by Wahl with 8:02 left but Knecht drove past Carter Gilmore for a lay-in and a foul with 7:33 left. Knecht hit the free throw for a 62-56 lead.

Storr missed an open three-pointer and the Volunteers got another basket in the lane to push the lead to 64-56 with 6:58 left.

UW trailed, 70-61, after a Tennessee turnover with 3:15 left.

Storr buried a three-pointer with 2:55 left to cut the deficit to 70-64 but Hepburn picked up his fourth foul and Zakai Zeigler hit two free throws for a 72-64 lead.

Crowl was fouled with 2:22 left but hit just 1 of 2 free throws and UW’s deficit was 72-65.

Knecht answered with a jumper for a 74-65 lead and the Badgers were done.

Test No. 1 was finished and the Badgers did not pass the test.

"It was everything," Gard said of the defensive breakdowns. "We went under ball screens. We lost guys at times, especially in the first half. Fifteen points on their first 10 possessions gives them a lot of confidence.

"It was off the dribble. It was going under a screen. Not sending the ball to the help. Straight-line drives. Defensive rebounding. Fouling.

"Everything that happened is correctable. We’ll continue to teach and show them how it needs to be done.

"But that is one of the benefits of playing this type of team this early. We got shown a few things that maybe in other games wouldn’t get exposed.

"We’ll grow from this and be better because of it."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tennessee 80, UW 70: Badgers fail tough test against Volunteers