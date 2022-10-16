Tennessee’s 52-49 victory over Alabama by the numbers

The first team to 50 wins.

And that is what it took for the Tennessee Volunteers to end a 15-game losing streak against Alabama.

Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium as time expired to end the SEC classic and keep the Volunteers undefeated.

The numbers were staggering:

101 total points

60 first downs

569 yards of total offense for Alabama; 567 for Tennessee

1,136 yards of offense

840 passing yards; 455 by Bryce Young and 384 by Hendon Hooker

7 combined TD passes

296 rushing yards

17 penalties committed by Alabama costing the Tide 130 yards

56 pass completions in 83 attempts

6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns by Tennessee’s Jalin Hurts

103 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns by Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama

1 field goal was missed in 3 attempts by Alabama’s Will Reichard

McGrath hit his lone field-goal attempt and 5-of-6 PATs

