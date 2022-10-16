Tennessee’s 52-49 victory over Alabama by the numbers
The first team to 50 wins.
And that is what it took for the Tennessee Volunteers to end a 15-game losing streak against Alabama.
Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium as time expired to end the SEC classic and keep the Volunteers undefeated.
The numbers were staggering:
101 total points
60 first downs
569 yards of total offense for Alabama; 567 for Tennessee
1,136 yards of offense
840 passing yards; 455 by Bryce Young and 384 by Hendon Hooker
7 combined TD passes
296 rushing yards
17 penalties committed by Alabama costing the Tide 130 yards
56 pass completions in 83 attempts
6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns by Tennessee’s Jalin Hurts
103 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns by Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama
1 field goal was missed in 3 attempts by Alabama’s Will Reichard
McGrath hit his lone field-goal attempt and 5-of-6 PATs