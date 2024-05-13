Tennessee’s 2024-25 SEC basketball opponents announced
The Southeastern Conference announced league basketball schedules for the 2024-25 season. The 2024-25 season will feature two expansion teams in Oklahoma and Texas.
The 2024-25 league schedule will consist of 18 games. SEC games will tip off on Jan. 4, 2025 and are slated to conclude March 8, 2025.
Each SEC team will play the other 15 league teams at least once, while playing three opponents twice. Dates, tipoff times and television information will be announced at a later time.
Tennessee’s 2024-25 SEC basketball opponents:
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Vanderbilt
at Auburn
at Florida
at Kentucky
at LSU
at Ole Miss
at Oklahoma
at Texas
at Texas A&M
at Vanderbilt
