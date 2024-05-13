Tennessee’s 2024-25 SEC basketball opponents announced

The Southeastern Conference announced league basketball schedules for the 2024-25 season. The 2024-25 season will feature two expansion teams in Oklahoma and Texas.

The 2024-25 league schedule will consist of 18 games. SEC games will tip off on Jan. 4, 2025 and are slated to conclude March 8, 2025.

Each SEC team will play the other 15 league teams at least once, while playing three opponents twice. Dates, tipoff times and television information will be announced at a later time.

Tennessee’s 2024-25 SEC basketball opponents:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

at Auburn

at Florida

at Kentucky

at LSU

at Ole Miss

at Oklahoma

at Texas

at Texas A&M

at Vanderbilt

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire