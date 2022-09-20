Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule announced
The 2023 season will mark the third for Josh Heupel as the Vols’ head coach.
The 2023 schedule was announced Tuesday.
Under Heupel, Tennessee will host Florida in Week 4 of the Vols’ 2022 schedule. Kickoff between Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.
Below is Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule.
Week 1: vs. Virginia (Nashville)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2: vs. Austin Peay
Henry Taylor/The Leaf-Chronicle
Week 3: at Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Week 4: vs. UTSA
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5: vs. South Carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Week 6: OPEN DATE
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Week 7: vs. Texas A&M
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8: at Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Week 9: at Kentucky
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 10: vs. UConn
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Week 11: at Missouri
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Week 12: vs. Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Week 13: vs. Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports