Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule announced

The 2023 season will mark the third for Josh Heupel as the Vols’ head coach.

The 2023 schedule was announced Tuesday.

Under Heupel, Tennessee will host Florida in Week 4 of the Vols’ 2022 schedule. Kickoff between Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

How every Vols’ football head coach fared in second game against Florida

Josh Heupel, Steve Spurrier’s offenses by the numbers in Tennessee-Florida series

Below is Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule.

Week 1: vs. Virginia (Nashville)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: vs. Austin Peay

Henry Taylor/The Leaf-Chronicle

Week 3: at Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Week 4: vs. UTSA

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: vs. South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: OPEN DATE

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Week 7: vs. Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: at Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Week 9: at Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: vs. UConn

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Week 11: at Missouri

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Week 12: vs. Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Week 13: vs. Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire