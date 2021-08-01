Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

Tennessee is in the process of filling its 2023 football recruiting class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols received its first commitment for the 2023 class on July 31 when safety prospect Jack Luttrell committed to Tennessee.

Scroll through for Tennessee’s commitments and decommitments for the 2023 recruiting class.

Jack Luttrell

Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, Georgia)

Safety -- 6-foot, 172-pounds

Committed on July 31, 2021

https://twitter.com/JackLuttrell/status/1421614021455851532?s=20

