Tennessee’s 2022 numerical football roster

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 versus Ball State at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

2022 marks Josh Heupel’s second season as the Vols’ head coach.

Tennessee went 7-6 in Heupel’s first season as head coach. The Vols appeared in the Music City Bowl in 2021.

The Southeastern Conference media days took place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Heupel took part in media days July 21.

The SEC issued media guides for all 14 league schools at media days.

Below is UT’s 2022 numerical roster from the University of Tennessee’s media guide issued by the SEC.

1

1