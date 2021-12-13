Tennessee 2022 JUCO cornerback finalist announces commitment, signing time

Keionte Scott has announced his commitment and signing time ahead of the early signing period.

Scott will announce his commitment on Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST. Scott mentioned on Twitter that the Vols join Auburn, BYU, Miami and Oregon as finalists.

The 2022 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback is from Snow Junior College in Ephraim, Utah.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

