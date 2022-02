Tennessee’s 2022 football signing class overview

In this article:

Tennessee has completed its 2022 signing class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols signed one player on national signing day Feb. 2 and 20 prospects during the early signing period Dec. 15-17, 2021.

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Below is an overview of Tennessee’s 2022 football signing class.

Jordan Phillips

WELCOME TO ROCKY TOP.

🔏 𝙅𝙊𝙍𝘿𝘼𝙉 𝙋𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙋𝙎 • Defensive Line

• Orlando, Fla. @jordan500TF ╳ #eVOLution22 pic.twitter.com/zOrqdCQ5nQ — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021

Maurice Clipper Jr.

Addison Nichols

Christian Harrison

Masai Reddick

Story continues

WELCOME TO ROCKY TOP.

🔏 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝘼𝙄 𝙍𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙄𝘾𝙆 • Offensive Line

• Detroit, Mich.#eVOLution22 pic.twitter.com/ev3aP1wBzb — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021

Kalib Perry

Dee Williams

Jourdan Thomas

Justin Williams

Cam Miller

Squirrel White

Dylan Sampson

Elijah Herring

Chas Nimrod

Joshua Josephs

Kaleb Webb

Brian Grant

WELCOME TO ROCKY TOP.

🔏 𝘽𝙍𝙄𝘼𝙉 𝙂𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙏 • Offensive Line

• Fort Walton Beach, Fla.@BrianGrant50 ╳ #eVOLution22 pic.twitter.com/govljW9x7h — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021

Tyre West

Tayven Jackson

James Pearce

Jayson Jenkins

1

1