Will Tennessee be a 1 seed at NCAA Tournament? What Arizona loss means for Vols ahead of March Madness

All signs point to Tennessee basketball fighting with Arizona and North Carolina for the final No. 1 seed selection of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4 Vols (24-7, 14-4 SEC), No. 5 Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12) and No. 7 Tar Heels (25-6, 17-3 ACC) boast nearly identical records and resumes this season. Perhaps for all three programs, a few more resume-boosting wins in the SEC, Pac-12 and ACC tournaments, respectively, would give one team the edge.

Tennessee's No. 1 seed hopes appeared to take a hit on Saturday after the Vols fell to No. 13 Kentucky 85-81 at home, however, Arizona also lost 78-65 to USC, which would need an unlikely Pac-12 Tournament win to reach March Madness. North Carolina seemed out of the No. 1 seed picture, but the door was opened after the Vols and Wildcats' losses and the Tar Heels' win over No. 8 Duke.

Experts predict Houston, UConn and Purdue have all but locked up their spots as 1 seeds at the NCAA Tournament.

Regardless of their seeding, the Vols, led by first-year Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, will still be among the strongest contenders to make a deep run at the NCAA Tournament.

Here's a look at Tennessee's No. 1-seed resume heading into the SEC tournament:

Will Tennessee be a 1 seed for March Madness?

The seedings for the NCAA Tournament have yet to be determined, but Tennessee seems positioned for a No. 1 seed selection, according to ESPN's "Bracketelogy" expert Joe Lunardi.

After Tennessee's Saturday night loss to Kentucky – which is rising up the seedings itself – Lunardi said he has Tennessee, Arizona and now North Carolina tied for the fourth and final No. 1 seed.

"Tennessee is back in a virtual tie with Arizona and surging North Carolina for the fourth and final No. 1 seed," Lunardi wrote Saturday night. "The Vols were in the driver's seat before Saturday, but they will now carry a little extra burden at the SEC tournament."

Lunardi later added that North Carolina would need some help to surpass Tennessee or Arizona, however.

"UNC will need an ACC tourney title -- and probably a little help -- to land on the NCAA's top line, but an effort like the one at Cameron Indoor Stadium makes all things possible," he wrote.

Tennessee basketball resume

NET ranking: 5th

Quad 1 matchups: 7-6

Quad 2 matchups: 6-1

Quad 3 matchups: 6-0

Quad 4 matchups: 5-0

Best wins: at Kentucky (103-92), vs. Auburn (92-84), at Alabama (81-74), at South Carolina (66-59), vs. Illinois (86-79).

Losses: vs. Purdue (71-67), vs. Kansas (69-60), at North Carolina (100-92), at Mississippi State (77-72), vs. South Carolina (63-59), at Texas A&M (85-69), at Kentucky (85-81).

Although it was back in November, it'll be interesting to see if Tennessee's 100-92 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 29 plays a role in deciding who gets the likely final No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are currently ranked No. 5 in the NCAA's NET rankings, which is the primary sorting tool used to distinguish resumes for the NCAA Tournament. Arizona ranks No. 4 in the NET, while North Carolina is No. 7.

The other criteria working in Tennessee's favor is strength of schedule, as the Vols have played more Quad 1 opponents than both Arizona and North Carolina, who are 8-3 and 7-4, respectively, against such opponents. Quad 1 matchups are against teams ranked inside the NET's top 50 at home, or top 75 on the road.

