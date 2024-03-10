Advertisement

Will Tennessee be a 1 seed at NCAA Tournament? What Arizona loss means for Vols ahead of March Madness

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
All signs point to Tennessee basketball fighting with Arizona and North Carolina for the final No. 1 seed selection of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4 Vols (24-7, 14-4 SEC), No. 5 Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12) and No. 7 Tar Heels (25-6, 17-3 ACC) boast nearly identical records and resumes this season. Perhaps for all three programs, a few more resume-boosting wins in the SEC, Pac-12 and ACC tournaments, respectively, would give one team the edge.

Tennessee's No. 1 seed hopes appeared to take a hit on Saturday after the Vols fell to No. 13 Kentucky 85-81 at home, however, Arizona also lost 78-65 to USC, which would need an unlikely Pac-12 Tournament win to reach March Madness. North Carolina seemed out of the No. 1 seed picture, but the door was opened after the Vols and Wildcats' losses and the Tar Heels' win over No. 8 Duke.

Experts predict Houston, UConn and Purdue have all but locked up their spots as 1 seeds at the NCAA Tournament.

Regardless of their seeding, the Vols, led by first-year Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, will still be among the strongest contenders to make a deep run at the NCAA Tournament.

Here's a look at Tennessee's No. 1-seed resume heading into the SEC tournament:

Will Tennessee be a 1 seed for March Madness?

The seedings for the NCAA Tournament have yet to be determined, but Tennessee seems positioned for a No. 1 seed selection, according to ESPN's "Bracketelogy" expert Joe Lunardi.

After Tennessee's Saturday night loss to Kentucky – which is rising up the seedings itself – Lunardi said he has Tennessee, Arizona and now North Carolina tied for the fourth and final No. 1 seed.

"Tennessee is back in a virtual tie with Arizona and surging North Carolina for the fourth and final No. 1 seed," Lunardi wrote Saturday night. "The Vols were in the driver's seat before Saturday, but they will now carry a little extra burden at the SEC tournament."

Lunardi later added that North Carolina would need some help to surpass Tennessee or Arizona, however.

"UNC will need an ACC tourney title -- and probably a little help -- to land on the NCAA's top line, but an effort like the one at Cameron Indoor Stadium makes all things possible," he wrote.

Tennessee basketball resume

  • NET ranking: 5th

  • Quad 1 matchups: 7-6

  • Quad 2 matchups: 6-1

  • Quad 3 matchups: 6-0

  • Quad 4 matchups: 5-0

  • Best wins: at Kentucky (103-92), vs. Auburn (92-84), at Alabama (81-74), at South Carolina (66-59), vs. Illinois (86-79).

  • Losses: vs. Purdue (71-67), vs. Kansas (69-60), at North Carolina (100-92), at Mississippi State (77-72), vs. South Carolina (63-59), at Texas A&M (85-69), at Kentucky (85-81).

Although it was back in November, it'll be interesting to see if Tennessee's 100-92 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 29 plays a role in deciding who gets the likely final No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are currently ranked No. 5 in the NCAA's NET rankings, which is the primary sorting tool used to distinguish resumes for the NCAA Tournament. Arizona ranks No. 4 in the NET, while North Carolina is No. 7.

The other criteria working in Tennessee's favor is strength of schedule, as the Vols have played more Quad 1 opponents than both Arizona and North Carolina, who are 8-3 and 7-4, respectively, against such opponents. Quad 1 matchups are against teams ranked inside the NET's top 50 at home, or top 75 on the road.

