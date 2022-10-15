Tennesse lights up Alabama for 3 TDs in first quarter
Tennessee has the home crowd roaring at Neyland Stadium on Saturday as the Vols scored 21 points against top-ranked Alabama in the first quarter of their SEC clash.
Tennessee got a 1-yard run from Jabari Small and a pair of touchdown passes from Hendon Hooker in the first 11:01 of the game.
Entering today, Alabama had allowed just SIX points in the 1st quarter all season.
Tennessee scored 14 on its first two drives. pic.twitter.com/rdiWjeZPYr
In less than one quarter, Alabama had received four kickoffs and trailed 21-7.
This marked the first time since 2019 against LSU that the Crimson Tide allowed that many points in the first quarter.
Three drives. Three touchdowns. @Vol_Football couldn't have asked for a better start. pic.twitter.com/CkfoY9BHwV
HOOKER. HYATT. TOUCHDOWN. pic.twitter.com/rsSb16MHmy
A perfect start for the Vols. pic.twitter.com/a6jznV95XC
