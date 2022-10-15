Tennesse lights up Alabama for 3 TDs in first quarter

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Tennessee has the home crowd roaring at Neyland Stadium on Saturday as the Vols scored 21 points against top-ranked Alabama in the first quarter of their SEC clash.

Tennessee got a 1-yard run from Jabari Small and a pair of touchdown passes from Hendon Hooker in the first 11:01 of the game.

In less than one quarter, Alabama had received four kickoffs and trailed 21-7.

This marked the first time since 2019 against LSU that the Crimson Tide allowed that many points in the first quarter.

 

