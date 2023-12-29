Advertisement

Tennesee Vols’ Ramel Keyton is ultimate Cheez-It Bowl promo

Barry Werner
·1 min read

This might be the one gimmick the Pop-Tarts Bowl whiffed on.

Tennessee WR Ramel Keyton has an NIL deal with Cheez-It, sponsor of the eponymous Cheez-It Bowl.

So, what better way to promote the deal and bowl game, which will take place on Jan. 1 in Orlando, FL, than to have Keyton a Cheez-It “baked” into his hairstyle?

Pure genius.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire