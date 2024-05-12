Tenino qualifies a bunch for districts with stellar showing at league meet

May 11—Behind Carson Schall sweeping the hurdles and several top-five placements, the Beavers' boys track and field team will be well-represented at the Class 1A District 4 meet next week at Seton Catholic. They finished with 96 points to place fourth in the Evergreen League standings.

Schall set a new lifetime best in the 300 hurdles at 42.44 seconds. That puts him 13th in all of 1A with two weeks until state. He cruised to a win in the 110s as the only runner that broke 16 seconds.

Austin Johnson triumphed in the open 200 in 23.16 seconds as the other win for Tenino. Ashton Moore had two top-three finishes in the 100 and long jump as those two plus Schall and Parker Minerich placed second in the 400 relay.

Minerich and teammate Nolan Watson each placed top-five in the discus and shot put, both with one runner-up finish. Tristan Von Bargen (1,600 and 3,200) plus Peter Hilton (400) and the 1,600 relay also qualified for districts.

Tenino's girls team was fifth in the team standings with 47 points. Its lone league event champ was Paisley Garcia winning the 300 hurdles in 53.35 seconds. The Beavers had a handful of top-five placements.

MJ Gallwas (400) and Dakota Lees (discus) each took third. Gallwas and Garcia teamed with Samantha Smith and Holly Thoren to record third in the 800 relay. Smith (400), Brynn Williams (3,200) and the Beavers' 1,600 relay took fourth. Lees (shot put), Kendall Cox (100 hurdles) and Maria Summers (javelin) registered fifth place finishes.