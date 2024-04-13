Tenino makes progress in loss to Elma

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Tenino

EAGLES 3, BEAVERS 0

Elma 1 2 — 3

Tenino 0 0 — 0

Despite the final scoreline, the Tenino boys soccer team took another step in the right direction on Friday in a 3-0 loss to Elma.

When the Beavers (1-8, 1-7 1A Evergreen) first played the Eagles about a month ago, the Eagles ran away with a 9-0 victory.

On Friday, Tenino competed from the opening whistle, and the Beavers trailed just 1-0 at halftime.

"This was great progress," Fetbrandt said. "We brought tons more energy."

Elma had to earn all three of their goals, as Fetbrandt said that Tenino's back line did a great job of making their life really difficult. When they did get through, David Ruedy did a great job in net, making seven saves.

Offensively, while they weren't able to get one into the net, the Beavers did generate several chances. Radley Whitaker, an eighth grader, was brought up for the game and started, and he was a boost on the right side.

Tenino is back in action on Monday at Raymond-South Bend.